DOH: Total number of NM COVID-19 deaths crosses 100

More than 100 people have died of COVID-19 in New Mexico after Monday’s announcement of new COVID-19 test results from the state of New Mexico.

The numbers from the state Department of Health included five additional COVID-19-related deaths, which brought the total number to 104.

The state also announced 101 additional positive tests, bringing the overall total number of confirmed cases to 2,823. The majority of cases continue to come from northwestern New Mexico, particularly McKinley County.

Sunday’s results were only partial results because of a “technical lapse,” and the state said that the numbers of confirmed cases would either be part of today’s announcement or when they were lab-confirmed.

All five of those who died were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. One, a male in his 60s from Cibola County, was a resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health Facility in Albuquerque. There remains 12 congregate living and acute care facilities in the state where DOH has found confirmed cases among residents and/or staff.

The other four cases who died were:

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County.

The state said that there are currently 155 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of seven over Sunday’s announcement. These could include those who tested positive in other states but are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in other states.

The state announced that 666 individuals are designated as recovered by DOH. This is an increase of 16 over Sunday’s numbers.

Cases continue to grow in McKinley County

The state also provided a breakdown of the newly announced cases by county. Of the 101 cases, a majority came from McKinley County. McKinley County has the highest number of cases in the state, even though it is the seventh-most populous county in the state.

The cases include:

8 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

58 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

The state also provided the overall numbers by county; in the release, the state said two cases in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County and one in Eddy County were identified as false positives and are no longer included in the release.

Over one-quarter of all cases are now in McKinley County. Along with San Juan County, which also includes portions of the hard-hit Navajo Nation, nearly 45 percent of all cases in the state are in the northwestern portion of the state

Bernalillo County: 694

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 41

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 12

Doña Ana County: 126

Eddy County: 12

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 13

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 778

Otero County: 4

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 14

Roosevelt County: 7

Sandoval County: 378

San Juan County: 463

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 95

Socorro County: 40

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 14

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 42

The state’s coronavirus website said over 58,803 COVID-19 tests have been processed as of Monday afternoon. This is an increase of 2,188 over Sunday’s total.

DOH has detected community spread in the state and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, the state has issued stay-at-home orders except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The state recommends, but does not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but has said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.