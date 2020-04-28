Six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 153 new confirmed cases

The state announced six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 153 additional positive tests.

The state Department of Health numbers now say that 110 people have died of COVID-19 and that the number of confirmed cases, as of Tuesday, stands at 2,974.

The state’s detailed information showed that 50 percent of all confirmed cases are among Native Americans. The latest U.S. Census numbers show that Native Americans, under the “American Indian and Alaska Native alone” label, make up 10.9 percent of the state’s population. The Hispanic/Latino population made up 21.3 percent of the confirmed cases, and the white population made up 16.8 percent.

Two of the six newly announced deaths were residents of congregate facilities, which includes nursing homes and acute care facilities.

They are a female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque and a male in his 90s from San Juan County who was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state has found positive COVID-19 cases among residents and/or staff at twelve congregate living and acute care facilities, the same number as in Monday’s announcement.

The other additional COVID-19-related deaths were:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The state announced that, as of Tuesday, 157 people are hospitalized. That’s an increase of two over Monday’s announcement. The numbers could include those who tested positive in other states but are hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in other states.

DOH also announced that it designated 705 COVID-19 patients as recovered, an increase of 39 over Monday’s announcement.

The state also provides a breakdown of cases by county.

In the newly announced numbers, for the first time in several days, the most cases were not in McKinley County, though San Juan County only included two more cases than McKinley County.

44 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

The state also provided a breakdown of the overall cases, including Tuesday’s newly announced total and minus one case in McKinley County and one case in Santa Fe County that were determined to be duplicates.

Bernalillo County: 738

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 46

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 13

Doña Ana County: 129

Eddy County: 12

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 13

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 820

Otero County: 4

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 14

Roosevelt County: 8

Sandoval County: 383

San Juan County: 508

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 98

Socorro County: 41

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 15

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 42

According to the state’s announced total of tests on its coronavirus website, it has processed 61,745 tests. That is an increase of 2,942 over Monday’s announcement.

DOH has detected community spread in the state and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, the state has issued stay-at-home orders except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.The state recommends, but does not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but has said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.