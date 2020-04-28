The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (4/28/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
- The number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico is over 100 now, after Monday’s announcement. And the new numbers included even more growth in McKinley County. See our story here.
- As the City of Albuquerque looks to respond to COVID-91, they want to make sure any response is equitable. See our story here.
- The Albuquerque Journal looked at some of the more-than-100 people who have died in New Mexico with COVID-19.
- The Associated Press reported on the mayor of Grants defying the governor’s public health emergency order and encouraging businesses to open. Several businesses opened, and the mayor went to play golf. Read the story here.
- A federal judge blocked Alaska Native corporations from receiving COVID-19 relief funds earmarked for tribal governments. Dozens of tribes had sued to block the companies from getting the funds.
- The Navajo Nation announced Monday night 53 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Nation now has 1,769 total cases, which is one percent of all residents of the Navajo Nation, the Navajo Times reported. Of those, 661 are in New Mexico, an increase of 43 over Sunday’s announcement.
- The Tooh Haltsooí Chapter of the Navajo Nation held a drive-thru distribution for food and essential items, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined an online town hall for the Navajo Nation this weekend, the Navajo Times reported.
- Democratic U.S. Senators, including both from New Mexico, want the federal government to allow flexibility for state, local and tribal governments on spending COVID-19 relief funding.
- The state of New Mexico dropped 30 oil and oil gas rigs in the last week, as the industry continues to suffer, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- The inmate in the Santa Fe County jail who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month now tested negative, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Many workers on unemployment are receiving more money now through unemployment, which highlights the low pay they normally receive, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty told KRQE-TV.
- The Santa Fe City Council will vote on a resolution to furlough municipal employees to address the funding shortfall, the Santa Fe Reporter wrote.
- The City of Santa Fe’s midtown shelter will stay open through the summer, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
- A nursing home in Santa Fe now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, this time in a staff member.
- Chaves County officials want to negotiate with the governor over reopening businesses, according to KOB-TV.
- The Mayor of Rio Rancho is putting together an economic task force, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- The sheriffs in Lea and Roosevelt counties say they will not enforce the state’s public health order, according to KOB-TV. The governor’s office said in a statement, “Nothing about the public health order changes just because the sheriffs are choosing to ignore the importance of saving lives. Any non-essential business that opens in violation of the public health order, which carries full legal weight, could incur legal consequences.”
- The Secretary of State is encouraging people to request absentee ballots for this June’s primaries, KOB-TV reported.
- The Otero County Clerk gave an update on what people need to vote absentee during June’s primaries.
- The City of Albuquerque announced that it received another $50,000 through the One Albuquerque Fund to go towards its Micro-Business Relief Program, which provides grants to establish very small businesses based in Albuquerque.
- U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said he wants answers on how the federal government released sensitive tribal information.
“I am disappointed and concerned by the release of sensitive data that Native American communities provided the Department of Treasury and Department of Interior,” Heinrich said in a statement. “Tribal nations in New Mexico are facing a disproportionate impact to their populations due to the coronavirus pandemic and access to the $8 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund is vital to their response and recovery efforts. I am calling for an immediate and thorough investigation by both departments’ Inspectors General to identify the source and motivation for the release of this private tribal information.”
- The governor’s office is releasing video from those on the “frontline” of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see the videos here, starting with Carolyn Sandberg, whose mother died of COVID-19. The governor’s office says those who want to be included for future PSAs to contact judy.robinson@state.nm.us.
- Facebook is offering grants to businesses based in Valencia County that are suffering because of COVID-19, according to the Valencia County News-Bulletin.
- The Las Vegas Pride Parade will move online, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.