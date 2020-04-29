Total COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 as NW NM cases continue to lead state

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico crossed 3,000, eight days after the total number of cases crossed 2,000 according to New Mexico Department of Health data.

In fact, the announcement included the highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases so far, with 239 positive cases. As has been the case for most recent updates, most of the new cases, 84 percent, came in either San Juan or McKinley County.

There are now a total of 3,213 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

DOH also reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19, a female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and a male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state is now 112.

Over half of all confirmed cases, 52.8 percent, are among Native Americans, according to the state’s detailed numbers.

The state also announced there are positive cases among staff and/or residents in 17 congregate living and acute care facilities, an increase of five over Tuesday’s announcement. The five new facilities are: Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton, Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup, Sundance Care Home in Gallup, Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi and The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

The state said these facilities have had an increased focus on testing because of the vulnerable populations.

The state said that there are currently 163 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of six over Tuesday’s announcement. This number could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The DOH deemed 734 confirmed cases as recovered, an increase of 29 over Tuesday’s announcement.

Testing totals

The state also provides breakdowns of the cases by county. A majority of the new cases in Wednesday’s announcement were from either McKinley or San Juan Counties, the epicenter of the spread in New Mexico so far.

The only other county with double-digit new confirmed cases was Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county.

27 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Luna County

133 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

68 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of confirmed cases by county. This includes the cases from Wednesday’s announcement.

Bernalillo County: 765

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 47

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 13

Doña Ana County: 130

Eddy County: 12

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 14

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 4

McKinley County: 953

Otero County: 5

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 14

Roosevelt County: 8

Sandoval County: 385

San Juan County: 576

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 98

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 42

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 15

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 44

As of Wednesday, the state processed 65,085 tests, an increase of 3,340 over Tuesday’s announcement.

The state has processed 4,792 tests in McKinley County, the third-most of any county in the state, behind only Bernalillo (20,868) and Sandoval (5,543) counties.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.