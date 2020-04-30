Deadliest day yet: State announces 11 deaths and 198 new COVID-19 cases

State health officials gave a grim update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, with 11 new deaths and 198 new cases of the disease. Thursday marks the most deaths related to COVID-19 announced in one day. The state’s total for COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,411.

“We’re seeing more and more of our vulnerable populations being preyed upon by this invisible enemy and losing their battles and their lives,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a press conference on Facebook. The state has now lost 123 individuals to COVID-19.

The northwest part of the state continues to be the hardest-hit area. More than half of the deaths announced were located in San Juan County, and two deaths were in McKinley County.

The 11 deaths are:

A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a new resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A third female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

48 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

13 new cases in Doña Ana County

74 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

45 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case Valencia County

DOH said 172 individuals are hospitalized, an increase of 9 since Wednesday; and 44 individuals are currently on ventilators. There are now 760 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by DOH, an increase of 26 over Wednesday’s announcement.

The total cases of COVID-19 by county include:

Bernalillo County: 812

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 52

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 17

Doña Ana County: 144

Eddy County: 12

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 14

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 4

McKinley County: 1027

Otero County: 5

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 14

Roosevelt County: 9

Sandoval County: 389

San Juan County: 621

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 100

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 42

Taos County: 18

Torrance County: 15

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 45

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The state processed 67,869 tests as of Thursday, an increase of 2,784 over Wednesday’s announcement.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.