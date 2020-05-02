The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (5/2/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
- The state now has over 3,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 131 total deaths. On Friday, the state announced 104 additional cases and eight additional COVID-19-related deaths. See our story here.
- The Navajo Nation reported 166 additional cases and two more deaths related COVID-19. As of Friday night, there are a total of 2,307 cases and 73 deaths on the Navajo Nation. Of the total cases, 928 are in New Mexico, an increase of 119 over Thursday’s announcement.
- As infections surge on the Navajo Nation, the peak is predicted to take place in mid-May, the Associated Press reported.
- Both Gallup’s outgoing mayor and new mayor, who was sworn into office this week, asked the governor to impose a lockdown in the city to slow the spread of COVID-19. The governor issued the order on Friday. Read the story here.
- Here’s the report from the Navajo Times.
- The 11th Judicial District Court in Gallup will remain open but the Magistrate Court will be closed until Monday afternoon, when the order runs out. While the magistrate court had no cases on Friday, any cases scheduled for Monday morning will be rescheduled. This is all according to an announcement by the state Supreme Court.
- Hospitals in the state are looking at a $250 million hit in just April from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican looked at businesses who reopened in the state capital and how they’re adjusting to the new normal.
- A Grants pawn shop that defied the governor’s stay-at-home orders is facing $60,000 in fines for breaking the order, even after warnings from the state. The Santa Fe New Mexican has the story.
- New Mexico In Depth wrote about the lack of testing in jails and prisons, areas that are highly susceptible to COVID-19. See the story here.
- A prison nurse in Guadalupe County tested positive for COVID-19.
- Protesters rallied outside of the Cibola County detention center where immigrants are detained. See our story here.
- Farmington’s mayor said that San Juan County’s exemption from the relaxed restrictions caught him off guard, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she would welcome President Donald Trump to New Mexico, provided he wore a mask and followed CDC protocol. Read the story here.
- City golf courses in Albuquerque will open on Saturday, with some restrictions. There will be no sales in pro shops and while masks won’t be required while playing, while making any transactions, golfers will need to wear masks. Also, there will be no walk-ups, all golfers must reserve tee times by phone, Mayor Tim Keller said in a press conference on Friday.
- The city golf courses in Santa Fe are too dry to play on, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about the toll on nursing homes from COVID-19.
- As nursing homes continue to be the most vulnerable places when it comes to COVID-19, the state Human Services Department announced $46.2 million for nursing facilities across the state. The money in the form of Medicaid payments from the Health Care Quality Surcharge Program that became law in 2019.
“This new program represents an unprecedented investment in New Mexico’s nursing facilities at a time when they are working tirelessly to protect some of the most vulnerable New Mexicans,” said Human Services Department Deputy Secretary Kari Armijo. “These payments will help assure that our facilities are in the best possible position to continue devoting needed resources to keep our loved ones as safe as possible in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”
- KUNM reported on how Rio Arriba County is using lessons learned from fighting the opioid epidemic to its COVID-19 response.
- We spoke to Carol Miller, an activist and former congressional candidate, last month. She had tested positive for COVID-19, but showed no symptoms. The Taos News spoke to Carol and her husband, Larry, and they have tested positive five times now with no symptoms.
- Presbyterian Health Care Services is laying off 35 people at one of its subsidiaries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The cancellation of annual events will hit the Silver City budget, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Albertsons in Carlsbad are returning to normal store hours, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported. Statewide restrictions on only allowing 20 percent of fire code in at a time remain in place.
- Less than three dozen people in Las Cruces protested against the state’s public health emergency orders, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Carlsbad Library is offering curbside pickup, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.