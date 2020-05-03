State crosses 150 COVID-19 deaths, total cases now at 3,850

The state Department of Health announced 118 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and twelve additional deaths, which brings the state’s total to 3,850 cases and 151 deaths, but the state also said these are partial totals.

A technical lapse led to some labs results to be delayed to the state DOH Sunday, according to the daily news update released by the state. The delayed results will be provided Monday.

As of Sunday, there are 164 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of four from Saturday’s announcement. This number could include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 832 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by DOH, an increase of 20 over Saturday’s total.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

37 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case Taos County

1 new case in Valencia

The twelve additional deaths in the state related to COVID-19 are:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. She was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

Another female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

Previously reported numbers included one case from McKinley County that was a duplicate. The state DOH has corrected that error, according to the update.

The breakdown of total cases by county are:

Bernalillo County: 920

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 23

Cibola County: 68

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 18

Doña Ana County: 159

Eddy County: 13

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 12

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,144

Otero County: 6

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 24

Roosevelt County: 10

Sandoval County: 416

San Juan County: 736

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 107

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 45

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 16

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 50

The state has now processed 77,977 cases according to its coronavirus website. That is an increase of 3,033 tests over Saturday’s announcement.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.