Over 4,000 total COVID-19 cases in NM; 186 new positive cases, 5 additional deaths

New Mexico has now confirmed over 4,000 cases of COVID-19, the state Department of Health announced on Monday. The state announced 186 additional positive tests, to bring the total in the state to 4,031, and with five additional deaths, the state now has 156 COVID-19-related deaths.

More than half of the new cases, 89, were found in McKinley County. The state found another 47 cases in San Juan County. The two northwestern counties are the hardest hit and are among the three counties, along with Cibola County, still subject to stricter restrictions after the state eased some of the provisions of the public health emergency order last week.

Three of the newly announced deaths had previously been hospitalized, and all had underlying medical conditions, according to the state.

The state provided some details on each:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who had underlying medical conditions.

The DOH said that 842 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are now deemed recovered, an increase of 10 over Sunday’s announcement.

The department also said that 181 individuals in New Mexico are now hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 17 over Sunday’s announcement. This could include residents of other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but does not include New Mexico residents who tested positive for the disease who are currently hospitalized in other states.

Test totals

The state provided breakdowns by county of the newly reported cases. In addition to McKinley and San Juan counties, Bernalillo and Doña Ana were the only other counties with more than 5 newly confirmed cases.

24 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

89 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

47 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

In addition to the newly reported cases, the state also provided the number of overall cases by county, including the newly reported numbers. The DOH report noted some adjustments: a previously reported case from San Juan County was later determined to be an out-of-state resident, another in San Juan County was determined to be a duplicate, and one case each from Grant County, Otero County, and Socorro County were not lab confirmed – those errors have now been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 944

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 24

Cibola County: 69

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 19

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 170

Eddy County: 13

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 12

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,233

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 24

Roosevelt County: 10

Sandoval County: 421

San Juan County: 781

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 108

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 46

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 16

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 50

The state has now processed 81,720 tests according to its coronavirus website. That is an increase of 3,743 tests over Sunday’s announcement.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.