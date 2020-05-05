Cases in tribal areas continue to outpace the rest of the state for COVID-19 cases

With more than twice as many reported cases of COVID-19 in McKinley County than the more populated Bernalillo County, the state Department of Health announced 107 new test positive cases across the state of COVID-19 Tuesday.

There are six new deaths related to the respiratory disease.

The numbers released Tuesday brings the state to 4,138 cases of the disease and 162 total deaths related to the virus. There are 964 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by the state’s DOH.

There are 48 patients on ventilators and 178 who have been hospitalized, according to DOH. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per DOH, the most recent cases are:

21 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

25 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The reported deaths on Tuesday are:

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Including the above newly reported cases, the state’s total of 4,138 positive tests for COVID-19 are:

· Bernalillo County: 963

· Catron County: 1

· Chaves County: 25

· Cibola County: 74

· Colfax County: 5

· Curry County: 20

· De Baca County: 1

· Doña Ana County: 173

· Eddy County: 13

· Grant County: 15

· Guadalupe County: 15

· Harding County: 1

· Lea County: 12

· Lincoln County: 2

· Los Alamos County: 6

· Luna County: 7

· McKinley County: 1,274

· Otero County: 8

· Quay County: 4

· Rio Arriba County: 24

· Roosevelt County: 10

· Sandoval County: 426

· San Juan County: 806

· San Miguel County: 3

· Santa Fe County: 108

· Sierra County: 1

· Socorro County: 48

· Taos County: 20

· Torrance County: 17

· Union County: 3

· Valencia County: 53

The state has now processed 83,251 tests according to its coronavirus website. That is an increase of 1,531 tests over Monday’s announcement and less than half of how many tests were performed Monday.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.