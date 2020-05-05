Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (5/5/20 edition)

Almost all of New Mexico’s 71 nursing homes have violated rules meant to protect their most vulnerable residents from infectious disease since 2017. In total, 85 percent of the state’s facilities “failed to provide and implement an infection prevention and control program,” according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A Searchlight New Mexico analysis of CMS records found that nearly all of the violations occurred in the last two years — a pattern of deficiencies with deadly implications as COVID-19 descends on nursing homes from Farmington to Las Cruces. In more than half of those cases, state health inspectors certified that the nursing homes had corrected their poor sanitation practices — only to discover the same problems in a subsequent inspection.