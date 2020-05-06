DOH: 153 new COVID-19 cases in NM, 7 additional deaths

New Mexico state health officials announced another 153 positive tests for COVID-19 and an additional seven deaths in the state.

The new announcement, from the state Department of Health, brings the total number of cases to 4,291 and the total number of deaths to 169. The number of those who are deemed recovered by officials is now over 1,000.

The majority of the cases continue to come from McKinley (63) and San Juan (38) counties.

Four of the newly announced deaths also came from McKinley County.

The state provided some details on each COVID-19-related death:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying medical conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A third male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A fourth male in his 60s from McKinley County who had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The state also announced that 1,073 cases are now designated as recovered, an increase of 109 over Tuesday’s announcement.

However, the state said 193 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 15 over Tuesday’s announcement.

The state has announced at least one confirmed COVID-19 case in 29 congregate living and acute care facilities.

Tests

The state provided a breakdown of the new cases by county.

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

8 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Lea County

63 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

38 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided a breakdown of the total number of cases by county, including the newly announced cases from Wednesday.

Bernalillo County: 981

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 25

Cibola County: 82

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 23

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 180

Eddy County: 13

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 14

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,337

Otero County: 9

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 24

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 432

San Juan County: 844

San Miguel County: 4

Santa Fe County: 110

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 48

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 17

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 55

The state reported on its coronavirus website that they have processed 85,684 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, an increase of 2,433 over Tuesday’s announcement.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.