4,493 COVID-19 cases in NM, 172 COVID-related deaths

The state of New Mexico announced 204 additional positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total to nearly 4,500. The state also announced three additional deaths, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths to 172.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, according to the New Mexico Department of Health, stands at 4,493. Areas of northwest New Mexico continue to have the highest number of newly reported cases.

The state reported that two of the newly announced COVID-related deaths were from McKinley County, a male his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions and a male in his 80s who was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

The third newly announced death was a male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis, a congregate living facility, in Albuquerque.

The state has found confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 29 congregate living and acute care facilities, among residents and/or staff. Elderly individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are considered more in danger of serious consequences, such as hospitalization or even death, as a result of COVID-19.

The state also announced a previous death that was reported as a Bernalillo County resident was later determined to be a resident of Torrance County.

The state announced there are now 197 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of 4 over Wednesday’s announcement. This number could include residents of other states who are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH has designated 1,125 individuals as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 28 over Wednesday’s announcement.

Tests

As in previous days, the northwestern portion of the state continues to see the highest growth in new cases.

Among the newly announced COVID-19 cases included 77 in San Juan County and 65 in McKinley County.

Bernalillo County, with 32 new cases, also became the second county to cross 1,000 total cases, after McKinley County; San Juan County is the only other county with more than 500 confirmed cases, at 921.

Here are the full county breakdowns of the newly announced cases:

32 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

65 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

77 new cases in San Juan County

The state also provided a breakdown of the total cases by county. DOH said that one case each from Bernalillo County and Valencia County have been identified as false positives and were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,012

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 26

Cibola County: 82

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 26

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 197

Eddy County: 13

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 14

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,402

Otero County: 9

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 26

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 439

San Juan County: 921

San Miguel County: 4

Santa Fe County: 110

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 48

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 17

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 54

The state’s coronavirus information site said as of Thursday afternoon, 89,032 tests have been processed, an increase of 3,348 over Wednesday’s total.

The state has instituted restrictions on which businesses can remain open and issued a stay-at-home order in March, which has been extended through at least May 15. The state says people should only travel for essential purposes.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.