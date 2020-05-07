Governor extends Gallup lockdown order through Friday

The state of New Mexico announced a second extension of the lockdown of the City of Gallup as the area continues to see the largest spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The extension will last until noon on Sunday. Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi requested the use of the state’s Riot Control Act on May 1 and requested the extensions as well.

In addition to the previous restrictions that said businesses would be closed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., only two people may travel together in cars, residents of the city should remain home except for emergency outings and that all roads into the city would be closed, the new extension also mandates that residents must wear face masks while in essential businesses, profits or government buildings.

Each extension of the emergency orders can last until noon on the third day after it becomes effective, when it can either be allowed to expire or the governor can grant an extension.

New Mexico State Police and the state Department of Transportation have partnered with local officials to enforce the orders, including the road closures. The New Mexico National Guard has provided support as well, though not related to law enforcement.

The state noted that while McKinley County, where Gallup is located, has just 3.5 percent of the state’s population, it now has 30 percent of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases: 1,337 in total. McKinley County has also suffered 29 COVID-related deaths.

“I have no doubt that the actions we have taken together have helped turn the tide in our community and we will, in coming days and weeks, continue efforts in Gallup until we see positive results and until this virus is defeated,” Bonaguidi said his latest letter to Lujan Grisham.