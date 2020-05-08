DOH: 181 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

The state announced it now has more than 4,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases after the state announced 181 new confirmed cases on Friday. The state also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing that total to 181.

The total number of cases now reached 4,673 according to the state Department of Health.

Of the nine newly announced deaths, just one was a resident of an acute care or congregate living facility, a male in his 80s in Bernalillo County who was a resident of Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque. He had underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized.

In all, 29 acute care or congregate living facilities have reported at least one resident and/or staff member as a confirmed COVID-19 case. Elderly citizens or those with preexisting conditions are at higher danger of serious consequences after contracting COVID-19.

The state also provided some details on the other eight New Mexico residents who died with COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County.

The state said that there are now 201 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of four over Thursday’s announcement. These numbers could include those who tested positive out of state but are now in a hospital in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who tested positive and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state has designated 1,189 New Mexico residents as recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 64 over Thursday’s announcement.

Test totals

The state announced that it completed testing all personnel at all 11 state prison facilities this week, 2,486 in total. The state said it is on track to complete testing of 25 percent of inmates in state prisons by Monday, May 11.

Among all testing, San Juan (68) and McKinley (58) counties continue to lead the state in most new cases, as the state continues to work to slow the spread of the disease in northwestern New Mexico. The only other counties with double-digit numbers of newly announced cases were Bernalillo (18) and Sandoval (13).

The total new cases:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

8 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

58 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

68 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Valencia County

The state also provided a breakdown of overall cases by county. A previously reported case from Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed and has since been corrected. A case previously listed as a resident of De Baca County was later determined to be a resident of Curry County.

Bernalillo County: 1,030

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 27

Cibola County: 85

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 28

Doña Ana County: 206

Eddy County: 14

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 14

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,460

Otero County: 15

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 27

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 451

San Juan County: 989

San Miguel County: 5

Santa Fe County: 110

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 48

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 17

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 55

As of Friday, the state has processed 93,262 tests, according to its coronavirus information website. That is an increase of 4,230 over the numbers reported on Thursday.

The state has instituted restrictions on which businesses can remain open and issued a stay-at-home order in March, which has been extended through at least May 15. The state says people should only travel for essential purposes.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.