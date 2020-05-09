State announces ten deaths and 105 new cases of COVID-19

State health officials announced on Saturday ten deaths related to COVID-19 and an additional 105 new cases, bringing the total number of cases of the illness in New Mexico to 4,778.

Seven of the ten deaths were residents living in an acute care or congregate living facility. Twenty-nine of such facilities have reported at least one resident and/or staff member as a confirmed COVID-19 case. Elderly citizens or those with preexisting conditions are at higher danger of serious consequences after contracting COVID-19.

Nine of the ten deaths were located in San Juan and McKinley counties, which continue to be hit hard by the virus. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico is now 191.

The ten deaths include:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a patient at Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

As of Saturday, there are 198 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of three since Friday. These numbers could include those who tested positive out of state but are now in a hospital in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who tested positive and are now hospitalized in other states.

The DOH has designated 1,268 COVID-19 cases as having recovered, an increase of 79 since Friday.

Test totals

The state has processed 93,262 tests, according to its coronavirus information website. That is an increase of 3,791 over the numbers reported on Friday.

Among the 105 newly announced cases of COVID-19, McKinley County reported the most new cases at 48. San Juan County reported 26 cases, and Bernalillo County, the most populous county in the state, reported 20 cases. McKinley and San Juan counties accounted for 70 percent of the new cases reported on Saturday. Those two counties now account for 53 percent of the state’s total cases.

The new cases include:

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

48 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Torrance County

The New Mexico Department of Health said it currently reports 19 COVID-19 cases among individuals being held at the federal Otero County Processing Center run by ICE in Otero County. Due to a reporting error, these cases were previously accounted for within the total case counts for Otero and Doña Ana counties. DOH said moving forward, cases at the center will be reported separately for clarity.

DOH also said county totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The breakdown of total cases by county, included the new cases are:

Bernalillo County: 1,050

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 27

Cibola County: 86

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 29

Doña Ana County: 201

Eddy County: 14

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 14

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,508

Otero County: 7

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 27

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 452

San Juan County: 1,015

San Miguel County: 6

Santa Fe County: 110

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 48

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 55

The state has instituted restrictions on which businesses can remain open and issued a stay-at-home order in March, which has been extended through at least May 15. The state says people should only travel for essential purposes.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.