NM reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, total cases approaching 5,000

New Mexico health officials on Sunday announced 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional nine deaths related to the disease. That brings the state’s total to 4,863 positive cases and 200 deaths.

Due to reporting delays on Sundays, the state also said the numbers are not necessarily a complete picture, but that Monday’s numbers will reflect any missed cases.

The state reported 194 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,285 people have recovered from the disease.

Below is the breakdown of new cases by county:

23 new cases in Bernalillo County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Lea County

14 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

20 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

Below is the breakdown of the most recent deaths related to COVID-19

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The total number of positive cases by county are:

Bernalillo County: 1,073

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 27

Cibola County: 86

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 29

Doña Ana County: 221

Eddy County: 14

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 15

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 1,522

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 27

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 458

San Juan County: 1,034

San Miguel County: 6

Santa Fe County: 111

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 48

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 55

The state also reported 19 positive cases of COVID-19 at the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in Otero County

According to state officials, there have been at least one positive case of COVID-19 in the following congregate living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho​

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Tungland Corporation in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

Officials continue to urge everyone to stay home unless “absolutely necessary” in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officials also continue to urge anyone showing symptoms of the disease, such as ever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell, to immediately call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453.