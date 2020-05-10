NM reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, total cases approaching 5,000

New Mexico health officials on Sunday announced 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional nine deaths related to the disease. That brings the state’s total to 4,863 positive cases and 200 deaths.
Due to reporting delays on Sundays, the state also said the numbers are not necessarily a complete picture, but that Monday’s numbers will reflect any missed cases.
The state reported 194 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,285 people have recovered from the disease.
Below is the breakdown of new cases by county:
- 23 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 14 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 20 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
Below is the breakdown of the most recent deaths related to COVID-19
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A second male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
The total number of positive cases by county are:
- Bernalillo County: 1,073
- Catron County: 2
- Chaves County: 27
- Cibola County: 86
- Colfax County: 5
- Curry County: 29
- Doña Ana County: 221
- Eddy County: 14
- Grant County: 15
- Guadalupe County: 15
- Harding County: 1
- Lea County: 15
- Lincoln County: 2
- Los Alamos County: 6
- Luna County: 7
- McKinley County: 1,522
- Otero County: 8
- Quay County: 4
- Rio Arriba County: 27
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Sandoval County: 458
- San Juan County: 1,034
- San Miguel County: 6
- Santa Fe County: 111
- Sierra County: 1
- Socorro County: 48
- Taos County: 20
- Torrance County: 18
- Union County: 3
- Valencia County: 55
The state also reported 19 positive cases of COVID-19 at the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in Otero County
According to state officials, there have been at least one positive case of COVID-19 in the following congregate living facilities:
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque
- Aztec Health Care in Aztec
- Beehive Homes in Farmington
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
- Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
- Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- McKinley Care Center in Gallup
- Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sundance Care Home in Gallup
- Taos Living Center in Taos
- Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi
- Tungland Corporation in Farmington
- Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington
Officials continue to urge everyone to stay home unless “absolutely necessary” in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Officials also continue to urge anyone showing symptoms of the disease, such as ever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell, to immediately call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453.