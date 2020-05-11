Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (5/11/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- With COVID-19 spreading to meatpacking plants and the closure of restaurants disrupting traditional supply chains, cattle growers in the state worry about the long term impacts. Read the story here.
- There are now more than 200 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 5,000 total confirmed cases. See the details here.
- The Navajo Nation announced an additional 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the total on the Navajo Nation to 3,122 positive cases and 100 deaths.
- The Albuquerque Journal profiled Dr. David Scrase, the Human Services Department Secretary who is working sometimes more than 80 hours a week leading the COVID-19 response in the state.
- The state lockdown of Gallup expired on Sunday at noon, but the city’s mayor said the problem remains; Gallup is the county seat of McKinley County, the hardest-hit area of the state.
- Asians in New Mexico are facing increased racism during the pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- CBS News examined the plight of the Navajo Nation as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the rural sovereign nation.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican launched a new COVID-19 dashboard in collaboration with a local scholar. See it here.
- The Farmington Daily Times reported on three members of a Navajo family who died with COVID-19.
- The state has confirmed that 19 detainees at the Otero County Processing Center, which houses immigrants as they await their turn in immigration courts, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Republican Party of New Mexico and New Mexico sheriffs want a federal investigation into the state’s public health emergency orders as it relates to shuttering businesses.
- The Mayor of Clovis told the city commission that he believed the city was ready to reopen businesses immediately, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- A Hobby Lobby in Roswell opened, but then received a cease and desist order for violating the state’s public health emergency order.
- New Mexico will receive a shipment of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that many hope will be effective in treating COVID-19.
- The Associated Press looked at what some Americans, including a stay-at-home mom from Los Alamos, are doing when they need a break from COVID-19 news.
- The Albuquerque Journal looked at the struggle of farmers during the COVID-19 crisis, as restaurants in much of the country remain shuttered.
- The Rio Grande Sun wrote about how the pandemic slowed the oil and gas industry in San Juan County, as it has worldwide.
- The shutdown of casinos on tribal land is a big financial blow to Indian County, the Associated press reported.
- KRQE-TV will host a town hall with U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich this Wednesday. They have an online form to submit a question.
- Golf courses in Las Cruces reopened, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. The Santa Fe Country Club also reopened.