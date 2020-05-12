DOH: 11 new COVID-19-related deaths in NM, 143 new cases

The state announced 143 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths, the fourth day during the pandemic of double-digit COVID-19-related deaths.

The Department of Health announcement included the first confirmed case at the ICE Torrance County Detention Facility, while McKinley and San Juan counties continued to lead the state in new cases.

The total number of cases, as of Tuesday, stands at 5,212 along with 219 COVID-19 related deaths.

The state provided some details on the residents who died.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying medical conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

The state does not provide specific information on what underlying conditions the deceased had.

The state said that 199 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of eight over Monday’s announced numbers. The number could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in other states.

DOH said they now designate 1,434 cases as recovered, an increase of 134 over Monday’s announcement.

Test data

According to the state’s coronavirus website, as of Tuesday, 110,289 tests have been processed in New Mexico. That’s an increase of 3,568 over the number on Monday.

A majority of the new cases continue to be in San Juan and McKinley counties, while once again the state reported double-digit cases in Doña Ana County.

25 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

14 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

43 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

42 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

1 new case at the ICE Torrance County Detention Facility

The state also provided a breakdown of total cases in New Mexico, including Tuesday’s newly announced numbers.

Bernalillo County: 1,111

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 28

Cibola County: 89

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 32

Doña Ana County: 245

Eddy County: 14

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 17

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 15

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,628

Otero County: 9

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 28

Roosevelt County: 12

Sandoval County: 474

San Juan County: 1,149

San Miguel County: 7

Santa Fe County: 112

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 21

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 57

The state has instituted restrictions on which businesses can remain open and issued a stay-at-home order in March, which has been extended through at least May 15. The governor will hold a press conference on Wednesday for an update on the COVID-19 response, which will likely include the state’s plans on post-May 15 plans.

The state says people should only travel for essential purposes.The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.