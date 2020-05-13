Guv: 12 new COVID-related deaths, 155 new cases

The state announced Wednesday an increase of 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

The twelve deaths are tied for the largest one-day total in a single day so far in New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham first announced the new numbers in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, during which she also announced that most of the state would move to the next phase of easing restrictions and allowing some businesses to reopen.

The new cases bring the total to 5,364 so far in New Mexico along with 231 total deaths related to COVID-19.

The state provides some details on each death related to COVID-19.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 100s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second female in her 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington.

A female in her 100s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

According to Lujan Grisham, 200 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of one over Tuesday’s numbers. Of those 200, 52 are on ventilators. This number could include those who tested positive in other states and are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not apply to those who tested positive in New Mexico but are now hospitalized in other states.

The state Department of Health announced that 1,515 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 are now designated as recovered, an increase of 81 over Tuesday’s number.

Testing details

The state announced that, as of Wednesday, they have processed 115,011 total tests, an increase of 4,752 tests over Tuesday’s reported number.

The positive cases on Wednesday continued to show the highest numbers in San Juan and McKinley counties.

The state also found ten more cases among federal detainees at two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in the state. These are separated from the rest of the county numbers.

16 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new case in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

2 new case in Curry County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

53 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

56 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among federal detainees at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided the total numbers, including Wednesday’s announced cases. The state reported three duplicates in previously reported numbers, one from Bernalillo County and two from San Juan County, which have been removed from the results.

In addition, two COVID-19 cases at the Cibola County Correctional Center were previously part of the case count for Bernalillo County.

Bernalillo County: 1,124

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 30

Cibola County: 93

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 34

Doña Ana County: 249

Eddy County: 14

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 17

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 15

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,681

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 28

Roosevelt County: 13

Sandoval County: 477

San Juan County: 1,203

San Miguel County: 7

Santa Fe County: 113

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 22

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 59

The state also reported the total among federal detainees: 38 at the Otero County Processing Center; 1 at the Torrance County Detention Facility; 21 among those being held by the U.S. Marshals Service at the Otero County Prison Facility.The state says people should only travel for essential purposes. As of Saturday, the state will require residents wear cloth masks, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.