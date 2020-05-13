Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (5/13/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state Department of Health announced on Tuesday 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 143 new cases. See the full details here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will hold her weekly press conference on the COVID-19 response Wednesday at 4 p.m. As in the past, the governor’s office will stream the full press conference on Facebook with a Spanish translation available on YouTube.
The current public health emergency order is scheduled to expire on Friday, though it’s almost certain the governor will extend it in some form.
- Anyone who wants to get a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms, can do so at the Albuquerque Lovelace Downtown drive-thru facility, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The New York Times looked at Farmington, the largest city in San Juan County, as it struggles economically. San Juan County has the second-most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
- The Farmington Daily Times looked at the Navajo Nation’s deliberations on how to use the $600 million in federal relief funds the government received to aid in the COVID-19 response.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News examined how Lordsburg, in an area of the state that hasn’t seen many COVID-19 cases, is looking to bounce back economically.
- Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber wants residents of the city to promise to wear masks. He said if people are not, an ordinance to wear asks could be in the works.
- The Dona Ana County Commission passed a resolution encouraging residents to wear masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19; the City of Las Cruces will consider an ordinance to require it in the city limits.
- The University of New Mexico’s limited operations will last until at least June 1, KRQE-TV reported.
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo sent personal protective equipment to San Juan Regional Medical Center, KOB-TV reported.
- The Silver City Daily Press reported on the plight of ranchers, even as beef prices increase in stores.
- A woman awaiting sentencing on multiple federal fraud charges tested positive for COVID-19 while in federal detention, her attorney told the Albuquerque Journal.
- Testing of all inmates and staff at the San Miguel County Detention Center found no new cases, the Las Vegas Optic reported. They were all tested after one inmate tested positive last week.
- Wildfire season is approaching for the western United States and COVID-19 will have a big impact on preparations and how it will be fought, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico contributed $1 million to a fund to aid those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The New Mexico congressional delegation announced that community health centers, Trial health centers and Urban Indian Organizations in the state will receive $6.6 million to expand COVID-19 testing capacity, as part of the April COVID-19 relief package.
- Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich also announced nearly $1 million in grants for telehealth on the Navajo Nation.
- The state Early Childhood Education and Care Department along with the state Indian Affairs Department distributed infant packages to Native communities in the state. The packages include one-month’s worth of supplies of items for children aged 0-6 months.
- The Ruidoso News listed the summer events in Lincoln County that will not take place because of COVID-19.