164 new cases, including seven new cases at federal facilities

The state announced 164 new cases of COVID-19, including seven new individuals held in federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

The new cases, announced through the state Department of Health, bring the total to 5,662 cases of the type of coronavirus that causes respiratory illness. The state also announced 11 new deaths related to the virus, which brings the total of deaths to 253.

There are 223 individuals hospitalized for the virus in the state, an increase of 14. In a press conference on Friday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said 52 of these patients are on ventilators. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

There are 1,671 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by the New Mexico DOH, an increase of 95. As of Friday, the state said that 124,458 tests have been processed. That is an increase in 4,857 tests over Thursday.

There are now 31 cases at the Otero County Prison Facility and 40 cases of COVID-19 at the Otero County Processing Center. The state’s DOH reports two cases at the Cibola County Correctional Center and one in Torrance County Detention Facility.

Per the state DOH, the most recent cases are:

36 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

57 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

37 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Friday also reported eleven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Dungarvin New Mexico facility in Gallup.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington and had underlying conditions.

The state previously reported three cases that were duplicates and two cases that were not laboratory confirmed: four from Bernalillo County and one from Cibola County. The new data provides corrected information. One case previously reported in Bernalillo County has been corrected to be reported at the Otero County Processing Center, the state reported.

The total number of cases per county are:

Bernalillo County: 1,180

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 30

Cibola County: 100

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 36

Doña Ana County: 270

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 15

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,787

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 30

Roosevelt County: 14

Sandoval County: 483

San Juan County: 1,274

San Miguel County: 9

Santa Fe County: 114

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 23

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 63

As of Saturday, the state will require residents to wear cloth masks, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. The state will also allow some businesses to reopen, at limited capacity.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.