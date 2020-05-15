Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (5/15/20 edition)

The City of Albuquerque is on track to allow businesses and city services to reopen in tandem with the state’s announced easing of restrictions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced in a press conference on Wednesday that much of the state would move to “phase one” of reopening, which would allow retailers, places of worship and other facilities to open to in-person services at limited capacity. “The city is prepared for this, we know how to go about this,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in his own press conference on Thursday. One preparation that the city was already working on was that the Fire Marshal's office made placards with temporary occupancy limits.