Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (5/15/20 edition)

- The state has now found more than 5,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 242 deaths related to the disease. On Thursday, the state confirmed 143 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths. See all the details here.
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller outlined the plans for Albuquerque to reopen city services given the state’s easing of restrictions and move into “phase one” of reopening for most of the state. Read our story here.
- The City of Clovis outlined some plans, with more information to come Friday, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, a state park north of Carlsbad, plans to reopen this weekend.
- The Navajo Nation extended its emergency declaration until June 7; it was scheduled to end on May 17.
- A Navajo Times reporter tweeted that there are now 3,632 COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation and 127 deaths related to the disease. Another 515 have recovered.
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez expressed frustration over the response to COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, and noted that they have tested about eight percent of the population.
- The Navajo Nation will have another weekend-long lockdown—one with more restrictions than previous lockdowns, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- A woman on the Alamo Navajo Reservation, in Socorro County, died of COVID-19, weeks after her son died of the disease, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Taos Pueblo conducted COVID-19 testing of tribal members after a member tested positive, the Taos News reported.
- El Paso Matters wrote about the zip codes of the COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County and how they relate to El Paso, which continues to see growth in COVID-19 cases as it reopens businesses.
- A Luna County Detention Center employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Deming Headlight reported.
- San Miguel County jail lifted its lockdown after tests found no additional COVID-19 cases, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal spoke to a nurse working in an Upper Manhattan hospital who was originally from Laguna Pueblo.
- A New Mexican who recovered from COVID-19 spoke to KUNM to encourage people in New Mexico to get tested.
- Churches are coming up with plans to comply with the new ten percent capacity cap during phase one of the pandemic, KOB-TV reported.
- More than 200 restaurants in the state have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Mexico Restaurant Association told KOB-TV.
- With all of the attention on the Navajo Nation, the Navajo Times spoke to residents who hope some of the funds from the COVID-19 relief bill that the nation received will go towards providing more running water.
- A Navajo student at the University of New Mexico is getting national attention for her photos of the Navajo nation during the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- Washington Post reporter Robert Klemko wrote a Twitter thread about how he connected the student, Sharon Chischilly, with the paper’s photo editor; she has sent freelance photos to the paper.
- The state received over $77 million in federal funding for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, the congressional delegation announced in a press release on Thursday. The funding comes from the federal COVID-19 relief bill passed in April.
- Alamogordo’s Center for Protective Environment, a domestic abuse shelter, remains open during the pandemic.
- The El Defensor Chieftan wrote about Puerto Seguro Safe Harbor, a homeless shelter, which remains open during the pandemic.
- A Early Childhood Education and Care subcommittee met through Zoom Thursday to begin to formulate COVID-19 safe practices for early childhood education and care professionals. The subcommittee is one of several subcommittees that have formed under the state’s Economic Recovery Council and includes 19 early childhood professionals.
- The state is extending the maximum benefits for households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for the month of May. Households not receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size received an increase in March and April. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits should visit www.yes.state.nm.us or call 1-800-283-4465.
- The Pecan Grill and Brewery in Las Cruces will temporarily close on Friday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.