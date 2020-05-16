190 new positive COVID-19 tests in NM, 6 additional deaths

New Mexico health officials announced another 190 positive tests for COVID-19 in New Mexico, and six additional deaths.

With the newly announced cases from the state Department of Health, the state now has found 5,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the crisis and a total of 259 COVID-19-related deaths.

Forty percent of the newly announced cases came in McKinley County, which has been the hardest-hit area of the state.

Four of the six deaths came from residents of McKinley County, while another came from San Juan County, the county with the second-most cases in the state.

The state provided some details on the six people who died with COVID-19:

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A total of 35 acute care or congregate living facilities, which includes nursing homes, have had at least one reported case of COVID-19 among staff and/or residents. These facilities have a higher risk of residents or patients with a higher risk of serious consequences from COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

The state said that 208 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 15 cases over Friday’s announcement. This could include the people who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The DOH also said that a total of 1,739 of those who previously tested positive are now designated as recovered, an increase of 68 over Friday’s announcement.

Test details

The state’s coronavirus information page said the state labs and partner labs have processed 128,574 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 4,116 over Friday’s number.

In addition to the high number of cases in McKinley County, the state reported six additional positive tests among detainees or inmates at federal facilities. The state keeps the number of cases in federal facilities separate from the counties which house the facilities.

The state has also reported an additional 16 cases in Doña Ana County, which has experienced an increase in cases in recent days.

Here is the full breakdown of newly reported cases from Saturday:

14 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

16 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Lincoln County

77 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

42 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provides overall totals by county, and federal detention facilities or prisons. OnN Saturday, the state said three cases previously reported as Doña Ana County residents were actually from out of state, an additional Doña Ana County case was found to be a duplicate, as was a case in Taos County. The state removed these cases from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,194

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 30

Cibola County: 101

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 40

Doña Ana County: 282

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 15

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,864

Otero County: 9

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 31

Roosevelt County: 26

Sandoval County: 488

San Juan County: 1,316

San Miguel County: 10

Santa Fe County: 122

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 22

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 64

The state also announced the cases in the following federal facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 35

Otero County Processing Center: 42

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service, though restaurants may not serve dine-in customers.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.