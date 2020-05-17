97 new test positive cases of COVID-19; total nears 6,000

The state Department of Health announced New Mexico has 97 additional test positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional related deaths.

Of the 97 new cases, 61 were in one of three counties: McKinley, Sandoval and San Juan. Those three counties are home to some of New Mexico’s tribal lands, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.



The state said the results were partial because of a technical problem with private labs and that full results would be available on Monday.

Sunday’s announcement brought the total number of positive tests in New Mexico 5,938 test positive cases and 265 COVID-19-related deaths.The state has processed 133,253 tests, according to the New Mexico DOH website. That is an increase of 4,679 since Saturday.

The state reported 211 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of three over Saturday’s announcement. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Sunday, there are 1,755 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico DOH, an increase of 16 over Saturday’s announcement.

The most recent cases are:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Lea County

24 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

32 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

The state provided some information on the six additional deaths:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

Previously reported numbers included one duplicate in San Juan County, two cases in San Juan County that were determined to be out-of-state residents, and three cases that were not lab confirmed: one in Bernalillo County, one in San Juan County, and one in Otero County – these errors have been corrected, according to the state.

Including the above newly reported cases, the total of test positive tests for COVID-19 are:

Bernalillo County: 1,210

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 30

Cibola County: 102

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 41

Doña Ana County: 294

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 16

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,888

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 31

Roosevelt County: 26

Sandoval County: 493

San Juan County: 1,344

San Miguel County: 10

Santa Fe County: 123

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 22

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 66

The state DOH also reported Sunday that the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies are at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 35

Otero County Processing Center: 43

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service, though restaurants may not serve dine-in customers.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.