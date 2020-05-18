Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (5/18/20 edition)

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver encouraged all voters who wish to participate in the primaries to do so by absentee ballot. Toulouse Oliver spoke at a press conference on Friday, and noted that this election season is different than those in the past. Related: State tweaks some aspects of Saturday’s reopening, including more allowed in places of worship “For me, this would normally be a time as we are going into the early voting period here in New Mexico where I’d be extremely excited and say everyone should turn out in robust fashion to their early voting location,” Toulouse Oliver said.