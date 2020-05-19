Six additional COVID-19 deaths in NM, 104 new positive tests

The state announced 104 additional COVID-19 tests and six additional deaths on Monday.

It’s the lowest number of new cases on a non-Sunday, when the state has only released partial results because of delays in some informationrelease from private labs, since May 9.

With the newly announced numbers from the state Department of Health, New Mexico has now found 6,192 confirmed cases of the disease and the number of COVID-19-related deaths has reached 276.

Of the six deaths, five came from residents of San Juan County, with the sixth from McKinley County. The two counties have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state provides some details on each COVID-19-related death among New Mexico residents

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

The state does not provide which underlying medical conditions for the individuals.

DOH said that 204 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of nine over Monday’s announced total.

The state also announced that 1,882 confirmed cases are now designated as recovered, an increase of 86 over Monday’s announced total.

Test details

The state has now processed 142,246 tests, an increase of 4,626 over the number on Monday.

As has been the case for most recent days, McKinley (35) and San Juan (34) counties had the highest number of newly reported cases.

Here is the DOH breakdown of cases by county and correction facilities or prisons:

9 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

35 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

DOH also provided a breakdown of total cases by county and correctional facilities. With the county numbers, the state announced a case from Bernalillo County and two cases from San Juan County were determined to be out-of-state residents, which one case in each of Bernalillo County, Doña Ana County and McKinley County, as well as Otero County Prison Facility were found to be duplicates. A case in Taos County was found to be a false positive; the number of cases has been corrected in each instance.

Bernalillo County: 1,225

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 31

Cibola County: 108

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 43

Doña Ana County: 319

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 18

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,987

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 33

Roosevelt County: 27

Sandoval County: 498

San Juan County: 1,408

San Miguel County: 10

Santa Fe County: 126

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 22

Torrance County: 19

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 68

The state also provided the breakdown of cases of those held by federal agencies, which are reported separately from the counties:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 38

Otero County Processing Center: 43

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

A total of 22 inmates held by the state Corrections Department have also tested positive:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 21

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service, though restaurants may not serve dine-in customers.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.