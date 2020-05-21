Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (5/21/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
- The next phase or reopening, or at least Phase 1B, could happen on June 1, the governor said in a press conference. The governor also set a date for a special session in June. See our story here.
- On Wednesday, state health officials announced seven new deaths and 134 new cases of COVID-19. See the details here.
- Navajo health officials announced 100 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the total on the Navajo Nation to 1,026 confirmed cases and 146 COVID-related deaths. Over 13 percent of Navajo Nation residents have been tested.
- Medicaid enrollment in New Mexico has, unsurprisingly, increased during the pandemic, the Associated Press reported. Enrollment increased by 8,650 people in April in the state.
- A Moriarity woman who refused to follow a doctor’s orders and self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 is facing two misdemeanor charges.
- Extended learning and K-5 Plus have been canceled due to the pandemic.
- Restaurant owners are concerned over a state requirement for restaurants to collect contact information for customers, KOB-TV reported. The TV station also reported that restaurants hoped the date would be sooner.
- The Paycheck Protection Program loans have worked for some businesses in Santa Fe, but not all, the Santa Fe Reporter wrote.
- A Survey Monkey poll found that 62 percent of New Mexicans approve of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- State health officials found a COVID-19 case at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, the Farmington Daily Times wrote, and the Hidalgo County Detention Center, the Las Cruces Sun-News wrote.
- Short-term rentals have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Las Cruces-based U.S. Census Bureau field office opened and Census field workers will be delivering packets door-to-door across southern New Mexico, the state announced Wednesday.
- The City of Albuquerque has seen an increase in calls to its 311 line, as well as graffiti Mayor Tim Keller said.
- An Albuquerque City Councilor wants to allow restaurants to temporarily sell alcohol in parking lots and nearby outdoor spaces, KRQE-TV reported.
- The mayor in Belen is concerned over the low amount of COVID-19 test supplies.
- U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and other Senators want to make sure firefighters have access to COVID-19 testing and PPE as wildfire season approaches.
“We ask that resources be used to develop and support an effective system of COVID-19 testing tailored to protecting firefighter health and maintaining the cohesiveness of federal wildland fire response,” the senators wrote in a letter.
Read the letter here.
- The City of Santa Fe is moving toward a mask requirement, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The City of Socorro was the first to mandate masks in public, and is preparing for when the state allows more businesses to reopen, the El Defensor Chieftan reported.
- Jalisco Cafe, a restaurant in Silver City, reopened in defiance of state orders, the Silver City Daily Press reported.