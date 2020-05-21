State finds 163 new COVID-19 cases, reports 11 additional deaths

On Thursday, state health officials announced 163 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths related to the disease. Of the new cases, 40 came out of Doña Ana County, the most in a single day out of that county.

The number of new cases statewide was the most in a single day since May 16, and the number of deaths was the highest amount announced in a single day since May 15.

The state has now found 6,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 294 COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the 11 newly announced deaths, four came out of Bernalillo County, four from McKinley County and three from San Juan County; those three counties have the most positive cases in the state.

Eight of the newly announced deaths were residents of congregate living or acute care facilities; the state has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in 37 acute care or congregate living facilities throughout the state.

The state Department of Health provided some information on each COVID-19-related death.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

DOH reported that 205 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, a decrease of one from Wednesday’s announcement. The number could include residents of other states who tested positive and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also said 2,041 of confirmed COVID-19 cases are now designated as recovered, an increase of 56 over Wednesday’s announcement.

Test details

With Thursday’s announcement, the state has now processed over 150,000 tests. New Mexico remains one of the top states for tests processed per capita, according to Worldometer.

The state has processed 152,767 tests, an increase of 5,523 over Wednesday’s number, the highest number in a single day so far and just the fourth day with more than 5,000 tests.

Doña Ana County had the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a day for the first time, with 40. McKinley County, the hardest-hit county in the state, had 39, Bernalillo County had 22 and San Juan County had 19 new cases.

DOH announced it found 57 cases from the Stampede Meat facility in Doña Ana County; 24 of those were New Mexico residents and 33 were from Texas.

The state also found 19 new cases among inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the Otero County Prison Facility, and one more held by federal agencies at the same location.

These are reported separately from county numbers by the DOH in its breakdown by county.

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

40 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Lea County

39 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

4 new cases new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provides the total number of cases, including the newly announced cases, each day. On Thursday, the state announced that nine previously reported cases were duplicates (three from Bernalillo County, four from McKinley County, one from Santa Fe County and one from Valencia County) and a case in San Juan County that was not lab confirmed. These cases were removed from the totals.

Two cases that were previously removed from the totals because they were determined to be out of state residents were actually residents of New Mexico; these cases, one in San Juan County and one in Cibola County, were each added back to the counties’ totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,273

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 34

Cibola County: 113

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 44

Doña Ana County: 362

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 21

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,044

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 36

Roosevelt County: 26

Sandoval County: 528

San Juan County: 1,451

San Miguel County: 10

Santa Fe County: 127

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 22

Torrance County: 19

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 69

Again, the state provides the number of cases at state and federal prisons and detention centers separately from counties, but they are counted as part of the statewide total.

A total of 108 individuals held by federal agencies have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 39

Otero County Processing Center: 66

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

And 41 individuals held by the state Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 40

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service, though restaurants may not serve dine-in customers.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.