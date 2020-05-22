Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (5/22/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.

Thursday, state health officials announced 163 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths. Of the new cases, nearly a quarter—40—were in Doña Ana County. The state also crossed 150,000 processed tests. See all the details here.