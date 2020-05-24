DOH announces 149 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths

New Mexico health officials on Sunday announced 149 new positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional nine deaths related to the disease. The new numbers bring the state’s total to 6,943 positive cases and 317 deaths

Due to reporting delays on Sundays, the state also said the numbers are not necessarily a complete picture, but that Monday’s numbers will reflect any missed cases.

The state reported 213 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of five over Saturday’s number, and 2,464 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 107 over Saturday. Some of those who are currently hospitalized for the disease may have come from out of state.

Below is the breakdown of new cases by county:

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

64 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Below is the breakdown of the most recent deaths related to COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A third female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state has processed 173,481 tests, an increase of 4,362‬ over Saturday’s number.

The total number of positive cases by county are:

Bernalillo County: 1,337

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 39

Cibola County: 129

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 46

Doña Ana County: 407

Eddy County: 18

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 23

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,192

Otero County: 14

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 37

Roosevelt County: 34

Sandoval County: 543

San Juan County: 1,558

San Miguel County: 11

Santa Fe County: 132

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 24

Torrance County: 20

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 72

The state also reported positive COVID tests at the following federal detention centers:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 50

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 2

Here is the breakdown of of positive cases in state detention centers

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 41

According to state officials, there have been at least one positive case of COVID-19 in the following congregate living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Pacifica Senior Living Center Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Farmington

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

Officials continue to urge everyone to stay home unless “absolutely necessary” in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officials also continue to urge anyone showing symptoms of the disease, such as ever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell, to immediately call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453.