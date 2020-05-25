COVID-19 cases in New Mexico top 7,000

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state reached over 7,000 Monday, as state health officials announced 93 new positive cases of COVID-19. The state also announced three deaths related to the illness, bringing the total to 320.

The state announced some details on the three deaths:

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state does not disclose which underlying condition each individual had.

McKinley and San Juan counties continue to lead the state in new cases confirmed, together accounting for 51 of the 93 cases announced Monday.

The most recent cases of COVID-19 include:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

16 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Lea County

25 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

There are 216 individuals currently hospitalized, an increase of three over Sunday’s numbers. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The Department of Health said there are now 2,522 COVID-19 cases that have recovered, an increase of 58 over Sunday.

Testing totals

A total of 7,026 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was reported in New Mexico. As of Monday, the state has processed 177,361 tests, an increase of 3,880 tests over Sunday.

The state also made a number of corrections to previous case information. Nine cases were identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County, two in McKinley County, one in Sandoval County, two in San Juan County, one in Taos County); one case in San Juan County was identified as not being lab confirmed; and one case in Santa Fe County was determined to be an out-of-state resident. One case that was previously thought to be an out-of-state resident was added to Doña Ana County.

DOH provided the total number of positive cases by county, breaking out the cases in detention facilities and prisons.

These totals include:

Bernalillo County: 1,347

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 40

Cibola County: 129

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 46

Doña Ana County: 423

Eddy County: 19

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 24

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 2,215

Otero County: 14

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 37

Roosevelt County: 36

Sandoval County: 544

San Juan County: 1,581

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 133

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 23

Torrance County: 20

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 72

DOH provided the number of of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies in the state:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 51

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 2

Cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities include:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service, though restaurants may not serve dine-in customers.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.