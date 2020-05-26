107 new COVID-19 cases in NM, including spike in Torrance County

State health officials announced 107 additional cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, including a dozen new cases in Torrance County and 14 cases among those held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Torrance County Detention Center.

The state Department of Health also announced five additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 325. The state has now found 7,130 total COVID-19 cases.

The state provided some details on the five additional COVID-19-related deaths; while the state discloses if the deceased had an underlying medical condition, they do not disclose the specific medical condition.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

The state said that 211 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, a decrease of five since Monday’s announcement. The number could include out-of-state residents who are currently hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents hospitalized in other states.

The state also said that 2,564 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now designated as recovered, an increase of 142 over Monday’s announcement.

Test details

On its coronavirus information page, the state said that it had processed 180,646 cases by Tuesday, an increase of 3,285 over Monday’s announcement.

Of the 107 cases, nearly a quarter came in Torrance County, including those held by ICE at the count’s detention facility. The state provides the number of cases of those held by federal agencies and the state Department of Corrections separate from the cases of the county as a whole.

The highest number of cases came in San Juan County, with 26.

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

22 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Taos County

12 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

14 new cases among federal detainees held by ICE at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The state also provided information on total cases, including the newly reported numbers.

The state identified a duplicate case in each of McKinley and San Juan counties as well as a previous case in San Juan County that was determined to be an out-of-state resident. The state corrected the numbers.

Bernalillo County: 1,362

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 42

Cibola County: 130

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 49

Doña Ana County: 428

Eddy County: 19

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 24

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 2,236

Otero County: 17

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 37

Roosevelt County: 36

Sandoval County: 546

San Juan County: 1,605

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 133

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 24

Torrance County: 32

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 73

The state separately reported the number of cases among those held by federal agencies, by facility.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 52

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 16

The state also provided the number of confirmed cases among those held by the state Corrections Department by facility.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.