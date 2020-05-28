108 new cases and six new deaths related to COVID-19

The state Department of Health announced 108 additional test positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths related to the type of coronavirus.

The new test positive cases brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state to 7,364 and the total number of deaths related to the disease to 335.

DOH released basic information about the deceased:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County had underlying conditions.

The state has processed 183,544 tests as of Thursday, an increase of 4,001 tests since Wednesday.

There are 196 people currently hospitalized, which is 14 fewer than Wednesday. There are 69 people on ventilators, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during her Thursday press conference.

One additional person has recovered since Wednesday, bringing the number of recoveries in the state to 2,684.

The state corrected four cases that had been mistakenly attributed to Bernalillo County (2), McKinley (1) and San Juan (1), but were out-of-state residents, according to the state’s announcement. The state also corrected eight cases that were previously thought to be from out-of-state residents but who have been identified as New Mexico residents. That correction added two to Bernalillo, four to McKinley and two to San Juan counties.

Testing

Three counties – Bernalillo with 51 new cases, McKinley with 18 new cases and San Juan with 19 new cases – are in the double digits Thursday. That is an improvement over Wednesday when four New Mexico counties were in the double digits for new cases. Doña Ana had double digits Wednesday with 13 cases, but the county reported three new cases Thursday. As per the Health Department, this is the county breakdown:

51 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

18 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided the numbers of COVID-19 test positive cases in federal detention.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 55

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 17

New Mexico Corrections Department have also experienced COVID-19 test positive cases at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

The state has detected at least one staff or resident in 36 congregate living or acute care facilities, which is six more than Wednesday.

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service. Restaurants can now serve dine-in customers outdoors, including on patios.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.