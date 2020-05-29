133 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths

The state Department of Health announced an additional 133 cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths, just two days away from reopening large classes of businesses.

The newly announced totals bring the total number of cases in New Mexico to 7,493 and the total number of deaths to 344.

McKinley County once again had the most cases in the state, with 58, while DOH reported double-digit numbers of new cases in only two other counties.

Four of the newly announced deaths came from McKinley County, among the hardest hit areas of the entire nation.

Health officials again provided some details on each individual who died related to COVID-19, though they did not disclose the specific underlying medical condition, only if a known underlying condition existed.

The newly announced deaths were:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH said that they have found at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in 36 acute care or congregate living facilities among staff and/or residents.

The state also announced that, as of Friday, 193 individuals are hospitalized, a decrease of three over Thursday’s announced total. The total could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized here, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

DOH announced that 2,728 confirmed cases are designated as recovered, an increase of 44 over Thursday’s announcement.

Testing details

The state’s coronavirus information website said the state processed 188,261 tests as of Friday, an increase of 4,717 over Thursday’s reported total.

A spokeswoman for the governor’s office told NM Political Report that DOH had doubled the number of tests on May 23, when the announced total went from 169,119, when it should have been 163,866.

“The error wasn’t caught for a few days, which is why the total tests number was higher and came down once the error was fixed,” Nora Meyers-Sackett said in an email. “Just an accident, and has all been corrected now.”

Among the newly announced cases, 58 came from McKinley County, 31 from San Juan County and 12 from Bernalillo County; no other county had double-digit numbers of new cases. The state separates those held in detention facilities by the state Department of Corrections or by federal agencies from the counties in which those facilities reside.

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

58 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

1 new case in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided the total number of cases, including Friday’s numbers.

The state said that three cases, one in each of Bernalillo, McKinley and San Juan counties, were found to be duplicates, while a case in Santa Fe County was not lab confirmed. These were removed from the total number of cases.

Bernalillo County: 1,445

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 44

Cibola County: 137

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 52

Doña Ana County: 449

Eddy County: 20

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 26

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,348

Otero County: 22

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 43

Roosevelt County: 37

Sandoval County: 559

San Juan County: 1,692

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 137

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 50

Taos County: 25

Torrance County: 33

Union County: 4

Valencia County: 74

DOH reported the following totals of cases among those held by federal agencies:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 59

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 17

DOH reported the following totals among those held by the state Department of Corrections:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service. Restaurants can now serve dine-in customers outdoors, including on patios.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.