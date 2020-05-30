COVID-19 cases exceed 7,600, number of deaths crosses 350

The state announced 134 additional test positive COVID-19 cases and seven additional related deaths on Saturday.

The largest number of new cases were again in the northwest region of the state, with 58 new cases in McKinley County and 23 in San Juan County. All seven of the deaths were residents from McKinley and San Juan county residents.

The new cases bring the total number of new cases to 7,624. The total number of related deaths is now 351 in the state, according to the state Department of Health.

The newly announced deaths were:

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state does not provide information on which underlying conditions the deceased had.

The other counties in the double digits for cases include Bernalillo, with 19, and Doña Ana, with 11. Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima has announced stricter rules than the state’s for reopening on June 1.

The state has processed 194,447 tests as of Saturday. That is an increase of 6,186 since Friday. The state DOH also reported 2,835 cases of the respiratory illness as having recovered. That’s an increase of 107 since Friday.

There are 36 residents and/or staff who have tested positive for the disease in long-term care and acute care facilities within the last 28 days.

There are 189 residents who are hospitalized for the disease. That’s a decrease of four since Friday. The number of hospitalized residents may include some who tested positive out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico. The number does not include residents who tested positive for the disease and may have transferred to a hospital out of state.

Testing details

The new cases are broken down by county and detention facility:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

58 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state reported the following previous errors: One case was identified as a duplicate in Curry County; one case in Sandoval County was later found to be an out-of-state resident; one case has been added to the Torrance County Detention Facility; one case in Valencia County was not lab confirmed.

These errors have been corrected, the state said in its daily announcement. The state released a county break down of case numbers:

Bernalillo County: 1,464

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 45

Cibola County: 139

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 51

Doña Ana County: 460

Eddy County: 20

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 26

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,406

Otero County: 22

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 44

Roosevelt County: 38

Sandoval County: 566

San Juan County: 1,715

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 140

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 50

Taos County: 25

Torrance County: 32

Union County: 4

Valencia County: 73

The Department of Health also reports COVID-19 test positive cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 66

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

The Department of Health reports COVID-19 test positive cases among those held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service. Restaurants can now serve dine-in customers outdoors, including on patios. More restrictions will be lifted on June 1.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.