Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/01/20 edition)

- The state of New Mexico now has 7,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 356 deaths related to the disease. See Sunday’s update here.
- There is a “huge disparity” in COVID-19 death rates for Native Americans, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- On Sunday, Navajo Nation health officials announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 5,348 and the total number of COVID-10-related deaths is 246. Approximately 1,849 people have recovered.
- The Navajo Times reported that the first case of a COVID-19-related syndrome that affects children took place in McKinley County in an infant.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican reported on the divide in Doña Ana County over reopening. The county saw an uptick in cases in recent weeks.
- Mora and De Baca counties are the only two in the state without a single case of COVID-19, and it’s not clear why, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The City of Las Cruces launched a COVID-19 dashboard, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Chala’s Wood Fire Grill in Mesilla will close for five to seven days after an exposure to COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. All staff members will be tested for COVID-19.
- Some Santa Fe businesses are wary about reopening, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Farmington Daily Times spoke to area school officials about what school will look like in the fall when they are slated to return.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health, experts told KOB-TV.
- KRQE-TV reported on those who bought and delivered groceries for veterans.
- “Tin Can Alley” in Albuquerque, a series of restaurants, opened this weekend, despite the pandemic.
- Organizers of the annual burning of Zozobra said they are leaning toward an event with no crowd, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Associated Press has reported that states are slow to spend federal relief funds they received to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, for a number of reasons, including some seeking permission to use the money to go towards filling budget gaps.
- The local chain Dion’s said that they will reopen their dining rooms on Tuesday.