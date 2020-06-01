COVID-19 cases in NM reach 7,800, as state passes 200,000 tests

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 7,800 on Monday, the state department of Health announced. This comes as the state has processed over 200,000 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

State health officials announced 113 additional cases and six additional deaths. The state now has found 7,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 362 deaths related to the disease.

One of the deaths was an inmate held by the state Department of Corrections at the Otero County Prison Facility, the first death among those held in jail or prison in the state. The Otero County Prison Facility is owned by the county, but is operated by the private Management & Training Corporation.

The state provided some details on each person who died related to COVID-19.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s in Otero County who had underlying conditions and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state did not disclose which underlying conditions the deceased had.

The state said as of Monday, 191 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of nine over Sunday’s announcement. This number could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

DOH also said that it has designated 2,888 cases designated as recovered, an increase of 35 over Sunday’s announcement.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information website said that it has processed 203,115 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 3,511 over Sunday’s announcement.

Once again, the highest number of cases came out of the northwestern portion of the state, with 37 new cases in San Juan County and 35 in McKinley County. Doña Ana County, with 10, and Bernalillo County, with 12, were the only other two counties with double-digit new cases, though the six new cases in Taos County represented nearly a fifth of the cases reported in the northern New Mexico county so far.

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Curry County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

35 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

37 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

The state also provided an update on the total cases in each county, including some corrections. Two cases in Bernalillo County and one in Taos County were duplicates and have been removed; two cases previously reported among inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center were actually from Cibola County; there are no cases among those at the facility, and this has been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 1,486

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 50

Cibola County: 143

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 53

Doña Ana County: 476

Eddy County: 24

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 26

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,451

Otero County: 22

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 48

Roosevelt County: 42

Sandoval County: 568

San Juan County: 1,771

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 144

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 51

Taos County: 29

Torrance County: 32

Union County: 4

Valencia County: 74

DOH reported the cases among those held by federal agencies:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 70

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

DOH also reported the cases among those held by the state Department of Corporations:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Most non-essential businesses have reopened in limited capacity, including restaurants.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.