122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

The state Department of Health announced 122 additional cases of COVID-19, including 25 new cases among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility. The state also announced eight additional deaths related to the disease.

As of Wednesday, New Mexico had found 8,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 375 deaths related to the disease.

Of the newly announced deaths related to COVDI-19, all came from residents of San Juan or McKinley counties. The state provided some information on each case, but did not disclose a specific underlying condition.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from McKinley Countywho was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

State health officials also announced that there are currently 170 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 12 cases since Tuesday’s announcement. The number of those hospitalized could include those who tested positive for COVID-19 in other states but are not hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also said they designated 3,013 cases as recovered, an increase of 53 recoveries since Tuesday.

Test details

The 25 cases held in the Otero County Prison Facility by federal agencies increases that total to 91, a day after the number of confirmed cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections ballooned by 116 cases to 162.

The number of newly announced cases in San Juan County, seven, was the lowest in that county on a non-Sunday, when the number of processed tests has remained lower, since April 11.

The state does not include totals in prisons or detention centers operated where inmates are held by the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies in the counties in which those facilities reside.

28 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

8 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

37 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

25 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including the newly reported cases.

The state said that previously reported cases included six that were duplicates: Two in each of Bernalillo County and McKinley County and one in each of Chaves County and Sandoval County. One case in Santa Fe was not confirmed. These have been removed.

A case that was previously identified as an out-of-state resident was determined to be a resident of San Juan County and it has been added to DOH’s total.

Bernalillo County: 1,524

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 50

Cibola County: 147

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 56

Doña Ana County: 488

Eddy County: 23

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 26

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 10

McKinley County: 2,515

Otero County: 22

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 52

Roosevelt County: 41

Sandoval County: 575

San Juan County: 1,821

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 150

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 52

Taos County: 30

Torrance County: 32

Union County: 4

Valencia County: 79

Among those held by federal agencies at facilities in New Mexico:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 91

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

Among those held by the New Mexico Department of Corrections at facilities in the state:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 162

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Most non-essential businesses have reopened in limited capacity, including restaurants.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.