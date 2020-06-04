DOH: 110 more cases at Otero County Prison Facility; 218 in state overall, 8 additional deaths

The state Department of Health announced Thursday an additional 218 cases of COVID-19, the second day this week with at least 200 new cases, and eight additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 110 are at the Otero County Prison Facility; 66 among those held by federal agencies and 44 among those held by the state Department of Corrections.

The state of New Mexico now has 8,353 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 383 deaths related to the disease.

With the newly reported cases, 4.3 percent of all cases in the state are among inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility among those held by either the federal government or the state.

Among the eight newly announced COVID-19-related deaths, five were among residents of McKinley County, two from San Juan County and one from Bernalillo County.

The state provides some details on all eight, though does not disclose which underlying conditions any had.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH also announced that 170 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, the same number as Wednesday’s announcement. This could include those who tested positive in other states and are hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

According to DOH, 3,115 cases of COVID-1 are now considered recovered, an increase of 102 cases over Wednesday’s announced.

Test details

DOH processed a total of 217,757 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 4,761 over Wednesday’s total.

Of the positive tests on Thursday, more than half were among inmates held at the Otero County Detention Facility, either among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections or by federal agencies.

McKinley County again led the state with the most new confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by San Juan County, Doña Ana County and Bernalillo County as those with double-digit cases.

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

30 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

66 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

44 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, breaking out the number of inmates held by either federal agencies or the state Department of Corrections.

Among these the state said two cases in McKinley County were determined to be duplicates, while three cases, one in each of Bernalillo, Luna and McKinley counties, were determined to be out of state residents. These have been removed from the totals.

For the counties:

Bernalillo County: 1,543

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 51

Cibola County: 148

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 57

Doña Ana County: 509

Eddy County: 26

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 26

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 9

McKinley County: 2,542

Otero County: 23

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 52

Roosevelt County: 42

Sandoval County: 578

San Juan County: 1,842

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 150

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 54

Taos County: 31

Torrance County: 33

Union County: 4

Valencia County: 80

For those held by federal agencies:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 157

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

For those held by the state Department of Corrections:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 206

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Most non-essential businesses have reopened in limited capacity, including restaurants.The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.