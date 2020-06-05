Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/05/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
- The majority of the cases in New Mexico on Tuesday came from the Otero County Prison Facility, according to DOH. See the details here.
- Dr. David Scrase, the state Human Services Department Secretary, will give an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
- The transmission rate of COVID-19 has dropped almost in half since late March, according to numbers from Presbyterian Healthcare Services and state officials. The Albuquerque Journal has more.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths related to the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Navajo Nation has found 5,730 cases and the total number of deaths is now 264. The number of individuals on the Navajo Nation who have recovered is now approximately 2,174.
- On the Navajo Nation, the Budget and Finance Committee passed President Jonathan Nez’s bill to establish the Navajo Nation CARES fund, the Navajo Times reported. It was a tense meeting, conducted via teleconference, the newspaper said.
- Two relief organizations seeking to aid the Navajo Nation as it deals with the pandemic are at odds, the Navajo Times reported.
- Valerina Singer, a nurse on the Navajo Nation, died of COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
- The number of new unemployment claims dropped significantly for the week ending May 30, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Daily Lobo wrote about what a fall semester at the state’s largest university will look like.
- The El Defensor Chieftan wrote about how hand sanitizer made by biologists at New Mexico Tech is now being used statewide, and even into Arizona.
- The USL Championship is planning on returning to play in mid-July, which includes New Mexico United, the league announced Thursday.
- A drive-in movie theater is popping up in Edgewood, KRQE-TV reported.
- Fourth of July celebrations are also being canceled because of the pandemic, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.
- Carlsbad canceled its 4th of July fireworks show.
- The Santa Fe Reporter spoke to Nick Peña about his “Food Tour New Mexico” and the impact of the pandemic on the service.
- Some are worried about separation anxiety from pets when their owners go back to work after being at home for nearly three months, KOB-TV reported.