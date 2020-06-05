Single biggest daily jump in COVID-19 confirmed cases Friday with 331 positive tests

The state announced the biggest single jump in daily cases of COVID-19 on Friday with 331 additional positive tests with a large part of the increase in cases coming from the Otero County Prison Facility and the northwest corner of the state.

This brings the total number of cases to 8,672. This is the second day in a row when a large portion of the number of additional cases came from the Otero County Prison Facility, with 116 cases from federal inmates and 13 cases from inmates held by the state.

McKinley and San Juan counties have the next highest number of additional cases, with 77 new cases in McKinley and 52 new cases in San Juan County.

The state Department of Health also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 387. The state DOH provided a minimal amount of information on the four deaths:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 60s in Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

There are 175 people who are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. That is five more than Thursday. This number of hospitalized may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The DOH also reported 3,206 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered. That’s an increase of 91 since the announcement on Thursday.

The state has tested 224,640 residents as of Friday, an increase of 6,883 since Thursday.

The most recent cases broken down by county are:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

28 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

77 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

52 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

1 new case in Valencia County

116 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Previously reported numbers included eight cases that the state has since identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in McKinley County, one in San Juan County, one in Sandoval County, and one among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility); two cases in Doña Ana County that have been determined to be out-of-state residents; and two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in McKinley County, one in Santa Fe County) These have now been corrected, according to DOH.

The total number of cases, including those announced on Friday, broken down by county are:

Bernalillo County: 1,559

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 50

Cibola County: 152

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 62

Doña Ana County: 535

Eddy County: 28

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 29

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 11

McKinley County: 2,617

Otero County: 25

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 54

Roosevelt County: 42

Sandoval County: 579

San Juan County: 1,893

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 150

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 54

Taos County: 31

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 81

DOH reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 272

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

DOH reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 219

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The state has determined that there are 43 places of congregate living where either the residents and/or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 around the state.

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Most non-essential businesses have reopened in limited capacity, including restaurants. The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.