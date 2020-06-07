Another 143 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in NM

The New Mexico Human Services Division and Department of Health announced Sunday an additional 143 positive cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths related to the disease. That brings the state’s totals to 8,940 positive cases and 396 deaths. The state also reported 3,307 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 177 people are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. Some of those who are hospitalized may have been transferred from out of state and there may be some who contracted COVID-19 in New Mexico, but taken to a hospital out of state.

Here are the most recent cases:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Luna County

37 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

44 new cases in San Juan County

5 new case in Santa Fe County

Here is the information for the most recent deaths:

A male in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state did not provide specific details on any underlying conditions.

McKinley County still has the highest number of cases of COVID-19, with nearly 1,000 more positive cases than the more populous Bernalillo County, and San Juan County is approaching 2,000 confirmed cases. Here is the breakdown of total number of cases by county:

Bernalillo County: 1,592

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 49

Cibola County: 166

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 62

Doña Ana County: 570

Eddy County: 35

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 29

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 12

McKinley County: 2,694

Otero County: 26

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 54

Roosevelt County: 42

Sandoval County: 597

San Juan County: 1,966

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 155

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 31

Torrance County: 35

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 81

The state reported the following detention centers that house inmates in federal custody have positive cases:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

The following state detention centers also have positive cases:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 219

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

A total of 43 congregate care facilities have at least one positive case, according to state health officials.

Officials continue to encourage people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and are urging anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to call a medical professional immediately or the DOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.

