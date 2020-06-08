Confirmed COVID-19 cases in NM cross 9,000, deaths reach 400

On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced 124 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

The state of New Mexico now has 9,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 400 deaths related to the disease.

Among the newly reported cases, more than half came from the two hardest-hit counties, McKinley and San Juan.

All four of the newly announced deaths also came from those two counties.

DOH provided some details on each case, but did not disclose which specific underlying condition the deceased had.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County.

The state said that 183 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of six cases over Sunday’s announcement. These numbers could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

Health officials also said that 3,380 cases are now designated as recovered, an increase of 73 cases over Sunday.

Test details

The state coronavirus information page said that, as of Monday, they had processed 238,801 tests, an increase of 4,426 over Sunday’s total. New Mexico has the third-highest amount of testing per capita in the United States, behind only Rhode Island and New York according to Worldometer.

DOH also provided numbers for each county on the newly announced cases. Four counties had double-digit numbers of new cases: McKinley, San Juan, Doña Ana and Bernalillo counties.

10 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Lea County

50 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

The state also provided details on the total number of cases in each county.

In these numbers, DOH said they identified one case previously reported in San Juan County as a duplicate and another in the same county as an out-of-state resident. These cases were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,600

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 49

Cibola County: 168

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 64

Doña Ana County: 587

Eddy County: 38

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 32

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 12

McKinley County: 2,746

Otero County: 27

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 57

Roosevelt County: 45

Sandoval County: 600

San Juan County: 1,990

San Miguel County: 16

Santa Fe County: 155

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 31

Torrance County: 35

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 81

The state reported the following number of inmates held by federal agencies have confirmed cases:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

Inmates held by the state Department of Corrections in the following facilities have confirmed cases:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 219

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

A total of 44 long-term care or acute care facilities have had at least one positive COVID-19 case among residents and/or staff in the last 28 days, an increase of one from Sunday.

Officials continue to encourage people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and are urging anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to call a medical professional immediately or the DOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately.