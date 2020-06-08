Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/08/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
- The state announced the single biggest jump in cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with 331 additional cases. Read our story here. Also see our updates on the latest numbers from Saturday and Sunday.
- Dr. David Scrase, the state’s Human Services Department secretary, said that masks and social distancing are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Read our story here.
- On Sunday night, Navajo Nation health officials announced 102 new cases of COVId-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease. As of the announcement, testing had found 6,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and 277 deaths. Approximately 2,727 individuals have recovered.
- The number of health care workers with confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew significantly between April and May, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about the role of Navajo community health reps in contact tracing.
- Health officials also highlighted New Mexico’s high rate of testing as one reason why the state was able to relax restrictions, KOB-TV reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about how ranchers in the state are dealing with disruptions related to COVID-19.
- A lamb processor in El Rito is seeing big business, though, according to the paper.
- A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small would give funding to rural hospitals struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Las Cruces city council again opted not to vote on a face mask requirement, but will likely vote on a resolution that would not include any penalties, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Navajo Department of Health will allow “drive-in gatherings” the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Most casinos on the Navajo Nation will reopen in July, the Navajo Times reported.
- New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of June, the New Mexico Human Services Department announced. The state began allowing for the maximum amount for household size starting in the spring in response to COVID-19.
- The ABQ Sunport announced it is implementing new COVID-19 safe protocols, including more spacing between seats, signs on floors to encourage social distancing and plexiglass partitions. Mask wearing is required in the public areas. Restaurants and bars within the airport will follow similar guidance, according to an announcement.
- The Albuquerque Isotopes, a minor league baseball affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, furloughed employees as minor league baseball’s season seems increasingly in doubt.
- The oil crash prompted, in large part, by the global pandemic could help northwestern New Mexico’s natural gas industry according to some analysts, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The town of Silver City will close Bullard Street to vehicle traffic to allow more room for shops, as businesses are only allowed 50 percent occupancy under the current public health order, reported the Silver City Daily Press.