Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/09/20 edition)

- New Mexico now has 400 deaths related to COVID-19, the state Department of Health announced Monday. The state also crossed the 9,000 mark on confirmed COVID-19 cases. Read more here.
- The state Department of Health is beginning to post the amount of money spent on sole source procurements related to the COVID-19 response on the state’s Sunshine Portal, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- On Monday, Navajo Nation health officials announced 90 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths related to the disease. The number of COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation is now 6,110 and the number of those who have recovered is approximately 2,814.
- Holloman Air Force is beginning the process of reopening, the Alamogordo Daily News reported. The base lowered its level to Health Protection Condition Bravo Plus from Charlie.
- The City of Albuquerque will have summer youth programs this year, with COVID-safe precautions in place. Read the details here.
- The City of Las Cruces unanimously passed a resolution that encourages people to wear masks while inside, but did not make it a requirement, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The state’s top epidemiologist, Michael Landen, resigned to take a job with the Virginia Department of Health, the Associated Press reported.
- The state of New Mexico opened the door for expanded alcohol service in outdoor areas, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Breweries and bars currently cannot
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said during his daily press conference on Monday that the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is warning of scams related to residents trying to access Unemployment Insurance. Keller said residents should make sure they are going directly to the state’s Dept. of Workforce Solutions’ website to sign up for benefits.
- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will hold on-site oil meetings during the pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Some dentists are charging patients a COVID-19 PPE supply fee, KRQE-TV reported.
- Tourism stakeholders are launching a campaign about COVID-safe practices in an attempt to kickstart the tourism industry that ground to a halt since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state Supreme Court put a temporary halt on debt collection orders on Monday, the Taos News reported.
- Silver City closed Bullard Street to traffic to give businesses more room to operate on sidewalks and the street, but it remained a slow weekend for businesses, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about the opening of salons and barbershops in Las Cruces.
- The Rio Rancho Observer wrote about businesses in the city partially reopening.
- Roswell restaurants are slowly reopening, according to KRQE-TV.
- The Bloomfield Family Aquatic Center will not open because of safety concerns, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Wet ‘n’ Wild Waterworld, a water park in El Paso, will reopened with precautions, the El Paso Times reported.
- A Las Cruces company’s app to judge COVID-19 risk is being used in the Austrian Bundesliga, a soccer league, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Not really related, but the manager of FC Red Bull Salzburg, the top club in the country, is American Jesse Marsch. He’s the only American currently managing a soccer team in a top-flight league in Europe.
- Actor George Lopez joined a group that includes former Gov. Bill Richardson and actors Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo to help funding for families in colonias deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.