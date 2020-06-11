121 additional cases and 10 additional related deaths due to COVID-19

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 121 additional COVID-19 cases and ten additional related deaths Thursday.

The places with double digit numbers of new cases are three counties: Bernalillo, with 31 new cases; Doña Ana, with 18 new cases and McKinley with 14 new cases plus Otero County Prison Facility, with 17 new cases of state-held inmates who tested positive for the respiratory illness.

The ten additional deaths related to COVID-19 brings that total to 420 across the state. The DOH did not give details on underlying conditions but gave basic information on each case:

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Jim Wood Home in Hatch.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 80s from McKinley County.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.

A second female in her 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

The state said through its daily announcement that some numbers previously reported that were incorrect have been corrected. Those corrections included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County and one in Torrance County); two cases that have been determined to be out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County and one in Doña Ana County); and one case in Santa Fe County that was not lab confirmed. Previously reported numbers did not include two cases that were thought to be out-of-state residents that have since been identified as New Mexico state residents: one case has been added to Doña Ana County and one case has been added to McKinley County.

With the corrected information, the state now has a total of 9,367 COVID-19 positive test cases. There have been 250,880 tests performed. That is an increase of 5,323 tests over Wednesday’s total.

There are 189 individuals hospitalized in the state for COVID-19, which is a decrease of nine since Wednesday. The number hospitalized may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

There are 3,899 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. That is an increase of 93 cases since Wednesday.

There are 44 facilities around the state where a resident and/or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Testing

The most recent cases broken down county are:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

8 new cases in Luna County

14 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

17 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

The total number of cases broken down by county are:

Bernalillo County: 1,651

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 52

Cibola County: 172

Colfax County: 6

Curry County: 68

Doña Ana County: 632

Eddy County: 45

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 35

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 20

McKinley County: 2,822

Otero County: 28

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 60

Roosevelt County: 51

Sandoval County: 607

San Juan County: 2,043

San Miguel County: 16

Santa Fe County: 161

Sierra County: 3

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 31

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 86

The number of cases of individuals held by federal agencies in facilities around the state are:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

The number of cases of individuals held by New Mexico Corrections Department are:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 239

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Most non-essential businesses have reopened in limited capacity, including restaurants. The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.