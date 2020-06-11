3 hours ago
Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/11/20 edition)

  • The state Department of Health announced 147 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths related to the disease. Worth watching is the spread in Doña Ana County and the number of hospitalizations. Read more here.
  • Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislative Finance Committee put forward their visions for the state budget revisions that will take place in an upcoming legislative session. Read more here.
  • Navajo health officials announced 125 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths related to the disease. The Navajo Nation now has 6,275 confirmed cases, 292 total deaths and 2,997 recoveries.
  • The state Department of Health and Environment Department announced that dedicated testing slots in areas around the state will be reserved for essential food industry workers. See the details here.
  • New Mexico’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit said they are seeing a surge in cases during the pandemic, KOB-TV reported.
  • A district court ordered the state to reinstate the food permit for Jalisco Cafe, a Silver City eatery that defied the state;s public health emergency order, the Silver City Daily Press reported. The restaurant still faces other legal challenges.
  • Holloman Air Force Base will open to those with Department of Defense IDs on June 17, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
  • Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced that Albuquerque Public Schools will resume summer sports starting June 29 with COVID-safe practices.
  • Because of the drop in revenue from gross receipts taxes, the City of Alamogordo repealed its Gross Receipts Investment Program, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
  • Capulin Volcano National Monument will reopen, KRQE-TV reported.
  • Curry County will postpone its fair and instead hold an expo, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
  • A new report from the Urban Institute shows that homelessness is on the rise in Albuquerque and there is a shortage of affordable housing for residents who are extremely low income. Read our story here.
  • The Santa Fe Reporter wrote about the return of drive-in movies.