Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/11/20 edition)

- The state Department of Health announced 147 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths related to the disease. Worth watching is the spread in Doña Ana County and the number of hospitalizations. Read more here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislative Finance Committee put forward their visions for the state budget revisions that will take place in an upcoming legislative session. Read more here.
- The governor may also put bills related to voting on the call, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A report also outlined the drastic impact on students if schools are unable to reopen in the fall.
- Navajo health officials announced 125 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths related to the disease. The Navajo Nation now has 6,275 confirmed cases, 292 total deaths and 2,997 recoveries.
- The state Department of Health and Environment Department announced that dedicated testing slots in areas around the state will be reserved for essential food industry workers. See the details here.
- New Mexico’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit said they are seeing a surge in cases during the pandemic, KOB-TV reported.
- A district court ordered the state to reinstate the food permit for Jalisco Cafe, a Silver City eatery that defied the state;s public health emergency order, the Silver City Daily Press reported. The restaurant still faces other legal challenges.
- Holloman Air Force Base will open to those with Department of Defense IDs on June 17, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced that Albuquerque Public Schools will resume summer sports starting June 29 with COVID-safe practices.
- Because of the drop in revenue from gross receipts taxes, the City of Alamogordo repealed its Gross Receipts Investment Program, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- Capulin Volcano National Monument will reopen, KRQE-TV reported.
- Curry County will postpone its fair and instead hold an expo, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- A new report from the Urban Institute shows that homelessness is on the rise in Albuquerque and there is a shortage of affordable housing for residents who are extremely low income. Read our story here.
- The Santa Fe Reporter wrote about the return of drive-in movies.
- O’Niell’s Pub in Albuquerque will screen classic movies for those in the parking lot.