DOH: 162 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Friday 162 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

With the newly reported cases, the state has now found 9,526 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and 426 total deaths related to the disease.

Over half of the newly announced cases came from three northwestern counties, Cibola, McKinley and San Juan.

Of the newly announced deaths, five came from these three counties as well. DOH provided some details on each case, but did not disclose which underlying condition any had, only if one was present before they died.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility.

The state announced that 179 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of ten cases from Thursday’s announcement. This could include those who tested positive for COVID-19 in another state and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in another state.

DOH also said that 3,983 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are now designated as recovered, an increase of 84 recoveries over Thursday’s announcement.

Test details

According to the state’s coronavirus information website, the state processed 255,284 tests as of Friday, an increase of 4,404 tests over Thursday’s total.

Among the positive tests, 49 came from McKinley County, 38 from SAn Juan County and 18 from Bernalillo County. Another 13 were from inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility, among those held by the state Department of Corrections, and another eight were among those held by federal agencies at three different facilities in the state.

The state separates the number of cases found among those held by the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies from those in the counties in which the facilities are located.

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

3 new cases in Lea County

49 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

38 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Luna County Detention Center

6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided the details on the total number of cases by county, and prison or detention facility.

DOH said that one case in Bernalillo County and two cases in Doña Ana County were determined to be out-of-state residents and were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,669

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 53

Cibola County: 180

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 71

Doña Ana County: 637

Eddy County: 46

Grant County: 17

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 2

Lea County: 38

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 20

McKinley County: 2,870

Otero County: 30

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 60

Roosevelt County: 53

Sandoval County: 609

San Juan County: 2,081

San Miguel County: 16

Santa Fe County: 165

Sierra County: 3

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 32

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 87

The number of cases of individuals held by federal agencies in facilities around the state are:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 98

Torrance County Detention Facility: 19

The number of cases of individuals held by New Mexico Corrections Department are:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 252

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Most non-essential businesses have reopened in limited capacity, including restaurants. The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.