Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/12/20 edition)

- In a press conference, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said there was a “mixed bag” of news, but she said brewereise would be able to open outdoor and patio service on Friday, and indoor service on Monday. See our story here.
- On Thursday, the state announced 121 additional cases of COVID-19 and ten additional deaths related to the disease. See the details here.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 103 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths related to the disease. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 6,378 and the total number of deaths to 298. Approximately 3,063 of those with confirmed cases have recovered.
- A court filing from some legislators seeks to keep the state capitol open during the special session, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The board of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup fired its CEO after he faced massive criticism for how the hospital handled the COVID-19 crisis, including from his own staff.
- The families of inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility are highly critical of the prison leadership as the number of confirmed cases continues to balloon.
- The state of New Mexico has been slow to release prisoners amid the outbreak, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- The amount of miles New Mexicans are driving, on average, is going up as the state lifts restrictions, KRQE-TV reported.
- U.S. Census workers will resume delivery of census packets to those on the Navajo Nation, the Associated Press reported.
- The fourteen day quarantine for those who travel to New Mexico by airplane will continue, the governor said on Thursday.
- The Navajo Times wrote about Rhino Health LLC, a small nitrile glove manufacturing company in Church Rock and how it is trying to keep up with demand.
- The Santa Fe City Council passed an ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public, punishable by a $50 fine after an initial warning, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Youth sports organizations received a warning from the state to abide by COVID-safe restrictions, KOAT-TV reported.
- HSD Secretary David Scrase gave permission for a fitness studio to reopen. But that was a mistake, the state later said. While gyms are able to open, fitness studios and other similar gyms were not included in the latest easing of restrictions.
- Freshmen won’t be required to live on campus at the University of New Mexico and students will not be allowed to have roommates in on-campus housing, the Daily Lobo reported.
- Fireworks will still happen on the Fourth of July in Alamogordo, but without public viewing or tailgating from the New Mexico Museum of Space History parking lot, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- A number of Las Cruces parks will reopen on June 15, and the Las Cruces Sun-News has a list.
- People can get free refills of hand sanitizer outside the City Market grocery store, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.