DOH: 102 new COVID-19 cases, as recoveries cross 4,000

The state Department of Health announced 102 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 9,621. The department also announced five additional deaths related to the disease, bringing that total to 431.

The total number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 is now over 4,000.

The county with the most new cases was McKinley County, with 28 new cases. DOH also announced ten additional cases among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center.

Of the newly announced deaths, four came from northwestern counties, which have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

DOH provided some details on each case, but did not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Health officials also announced that 172 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of seven cases from Friday’s announcement. The number of those hospitalized could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive for COVID-19 in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The number of those who recovered is now 4,072, an increase of 89 over Friday’s announcement. This represents over 42 percent of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Test details

The state’s coronavirus information page said on Saturday they processed 258,994 tests, an increase of 3,710 over Friday’s announcement.

Three counties and the Otero County Processing Center had double-digit numbers of new cases according to Saturday’s announcement. The Otero County Processing Center is a separate facility from the Otero County Prison Facility, which has itself seen a large increase in the amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

6 new cases in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

3 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state also provided the total number of cases in each county and facility with inmates or detainees held by the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies.

The state said six previously announced cases were determined to be duplicates: Four in Doña Ana County, and one in each of Grant and McKinley counties. Another two were determined to be out-of-state residents: One in each of Mckinley and San Juan County. These have been removed from the results.

Another case that was previously thought to be an out-of-state resident was instead determined to be a Bernalillo County resident and that was added to the results.

Bernalillo County: 1,682

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 56

Cibola County: 183

Colfax County: 7

Curry County: 77

Doña Ana County: 645

Eddy County: 46

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 3

Lea County:41

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 26

McKinley County: 2,896

Otero County: 30

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 60

Roosevelt County: 53

Sandoval County: 616

San Juan County: 2,083

San Miguel County: 16

Santa Fe County: 170

Sierra County: 4

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 32

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 87

The number of cases among individuals held by federal agencies in facilities as of Saturday:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 108

Torrance County Detention Facility: 19

The number of cases among individuals held by the state Department of Corrections as of Saturday:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 252

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

DOH also said that at least one resident or staff member in 45 long-term care and acute care facilities has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.